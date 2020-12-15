Opengear Launches First Technical Certification for Network Resilience Platform

Opengear launches the company's first technical certification for its Network Resilience platform to help partners sell effectively.

Opengear has announced the launch of its Opengear Channel Certification program for its Network Resilience platform, according to a statement released by the company.

This new series is the latest in Opengear’s Americas channel certification program for resellers, and is the company’s first technical certification program for its Network Resilience Platform, according to the statement.

The program includes a complete suite of tools, education, resources and training that partners can use to drive revenue by selling and deploying network management solutions without ever visiting customer sites, according to the company.

The Opengear Channel Certification Program gives sales engineers, solutions architects and other network professionals in-depth technical knowledge about Opengear’s technology, which the company said is used by more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100.

Participants learn to effectively demonstrate products and provide customer service remotely from anywhere, to help the channel develop new and ongoing revenue streams, while reducing sales cycles since no travel or on-site visits are required, according to the statement.

Certified channel participants go through training courses to review network management challenges and available solutions, the company said. The courses cover topics ranging from command line interface access to firewall settings and configuring USB ports to managing a separate management plane, securing and conducting failover to cellular, and implementing advanced NetOps automation, according to the statement.

The program also includes a series of instructional videos and on-demand lessons. Participants must pass a series of quizzes and comprehensive tests to complete the program and earn a diploma showcasing their qualifications.

Opengear Network Resilience Platform Certification: Executive Commentary

“Emerging tech and broad adoption of cloud, IoT, and edge computing are making network management increasingly complicated,” said Bryan Keepers, director of channel sales, Americas, Opengear. “But this also presents a challenge for sales engineers, who are expected to be experts and trusted advisors to their customers. Selling virtually – which we expect to continue even after the pandemic – further complicates the challenge. That’s why technical sales teams require new tools and training to better understand the unique challenges and requirements of each individual customer and deployment.”