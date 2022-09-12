Small Business UCaaS M&A: Ooma Acquires OnSip

Despite Ooma-OnSip deal, M&A activity in the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market has slowed. Are Zoom & Microsoft Teams to blame?

Ooma has acquired OnSip, a unified communications service provider that supports small businesses. The price tag was $9.75 million in cash, or roughly 1X OnSip’s annual revenues.

UCaaS M&A Deal: About OnSip and Ooma

OnSip, incorporated as Junction Networks Inc., was founded in 2004. The company, based in Manhattan, New York, has 33 employees listed on LinkedIn. OnSip services — spanning VoIP, unified communications and hosted PBX capabilities — support more than 100,000 businesses. OnSip’s previous owner was Intrado.

Ooma, founded in 2003, is based in Sunnyvale, California. The company has 1. 2 million core users and 1,067 employees and contractors. Omma’s annual revenue was $192.3 million in fiscal year 2022. Roughly 90% of that revenue is recurring, and customer retention is about 94%, according to a September 2022 presentation to financial analysts.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Ooma CEO Eric Stang said:

“We’re delighted to welcome OnSIP into the Ooma portfolio of business solutions. OnSIP serves a marquee collection of approximately 50,000 primarily small business users and is well-respected for the ease of use and flexibility of its services and strong customer support. We believe the acquisition of OnSIP is complementary to our strategy to extend our leadership in serving SMB customers and will accelerate overall growth of Ooma Business. We are also thrilled to expand our Ooma team with the addition of OnSIP’s highly experienced employees.”

UCaaS Market: Still Hot or Cooling Off?

Demand for UCaaS remains strong, but ChannelE2E believes the market will increasingly consolidate around Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce Slack and Cisco Webex.

Among the anecdotal items to note in the UCaaS market:

Take a closer look, and you’ll notice that RingCentral invested in Avaya in 2019, and RingCentral acquired certain Mitel technologies in 2021.

Elsewhere, UCaaS provider Intermedia canceled an IPO in 2021 amid “adverse conditions” in the IPO market. Shortly thereafter, NEC announced plans to invest $40 million in Intermedia.

UCaaS Mergers and Acquisitions

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the UCaaS market has slowed down in 2022 after a strong showing in 2021.