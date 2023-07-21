OneNet Global Acquires JDL and Ecessa Corp.

Managed telecom, IT, network, and cybersecurity solutions provider OneNet Global has acquired JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation.

Managed telecom, IT, network, and cybersecurity solutions provider OneNet Global has acquired JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation, effective July 1, 2023. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OneNet Global Acquires JDL Tech, Ecessa Corp.

JDL Technologies, founded in 1995, is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with additional offices in Minnesota. The company has 57 employees listed on LinkedIn. JDL Technologies is a CompTIA Trustmark-certified managed services provider (MSP) and Microsoft Gold partner. JDL’s areas of expertise include Information Technology, Managed IT Services, Healthcare Compliance Services, Cloud and Hosted Services, Infrastructure, Networking – Wired and Wireless, Help Desk Support, Virtualization, Citrix, Aerohive, Microsoft, HP, 3CX, VMware, WatchGuard, and eMDs.

Ecessa Corporation, founded in 2002, is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn. Ecessa is a manufacturer and distributor of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for businesses. Ecessa’s areas of expertise include Wide Area Network Technologies, WAN Optimization, Automatic Failover, WAN Aggregation, Redundancy, Load Balancing, Traffic Shaping, QoS, Business Continuity, Never Down Networks, WAN Virtualization, Monitoring and Reporting, SD-WAN, and Gigabit Internet Support.

This acquisition expands OneNet Global’s growth strategy and its managed services and networking solutions portfolio, fortifying its position in the IT services and solutions market, the company said.

OneNet Global Acquires JDL and Ecessa: Executive Insight

Bob Brunmeier, president and CEO of OneNet Global, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to welcome JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation to the OneNet Global family. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and positions us as a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions to clients worldwide.”

Scott Fluegge, general manager of JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation, added: