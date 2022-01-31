Private Equity Firm One Equity Partners Acquires Trustmarque

Private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP) has acquired IT solutions provider Trustmarque for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in London, England, Trustmarque is a specialized hardware and software reseller and MSP in the UK. The company works with customers in the UK public sector, healthcare and enterprise customers.

Trustmarque partners with a number of leading vendors in the UK including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Forcepoint, McAfee, Proofpoint and Sophos.

According to Gartner, the overall UK IT market is expected to grow by seven percent annually from 2020 to 2025 with higher growth in the government, healthcare and software subsectors due to broad market trends such as cloudification, digital workspace and a growing IoT device landscape.

Andrew Dunn, managing director, OEP, commented:

“Trustmarque is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in cloud-based software sales and the ongoing digitization of the public sector. We are proud to partner with Ben Richardson as CEO and the entire Trustmarque team, and we look forward to leveraging our experience from past investments in IT services businesses to strengthen the Company’s capabilities in order to offer customers a wider range of value-added services.”

Ben Richardson, CEO, Trustmarque, said:

“We are excited to be partnering with OEP to start the next step in Trustmarque’s journey. Tapping into OEP’s deep experience with IT service investments and other Microsoft and Cisco vendor-centric companies will position us to provide our vendor partners with access to a broader platform of customers and service capabilities than ever before.”

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

