One Cloud Services Acquires Boutique Hosting Firm Enterprise Hosting LLC

One Cloud Services, LLC, a Liberty Center One company, has acquired Enterprise Hosting LLC, a boutique hosting firm that specializes in providing secure cloud computing and application hosting solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 785 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

One Cloud Services LLC Acquires Enterprise Hosting LLC

One Cloud Services is a Liberty Center One company and is headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan. Liberty Center One is an IT delivery solutions company focused on high-availability environments, colocation and cloud and data protection, according to a statement released by the company. One Cloud Services provides public cloud, private cloud, disaster recovery, backup and remote desktop services out of three hardened data centers in Royal Oak, Michigan, Cincinnati, Ohio and Dallas, Texas, according to the statement.

Enterprise Hosting was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides technology solutions, hosting and cloud managed services to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., according to the statement. With the acquisition, Enterprise Hosting customers will gain access to One Cloud’s data protection strategy along with an advanced DDoS protection plan that covers all customers, according to the statement.

One Cloud Services Acquires Enterprise Hosting: Executive Commentary

Jason Huebner, VP and general manager, One Cloud Services, commented on the news:

“Enterprise Hosting customers will gain access to a deeper suite of services that One Cloud Services offers including public and private cloud solutions, backup and disaster recovery, enterprise storage, and hosted desktops. Plus, they will be able to take advantage of our self-service management portal that features software-defined networking for every aspect of their cloud services.”

Tim Mullahy, executive VP and managing director Liberty Center One, added: