MSP M&A: Omega Systems Acquires Philadelphia IT Service Provider PICS ITech

Omega Systems, a Pfingsten Partners portfolio company, has acquired IT service provider PICS ITech for an undisclosed amount.

Omega Systems, founded in 2002, is based in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company has 78 employees listed on LinkedIn. Omega’s areas of expertise include private cloud services for business, managed IT services, disaster recovery planning and implementation, in-house data center, cybersecurity, NOC services, SOC services, SIEM dashboards, managed cybersecurity, endpoint protection and regulatory compliance.

PICS ITech, founded in 1995, is based in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The company has 15 employees listed on LinkedIn. PICS ITech’s areas of expertise include IT support, computer support, networks, voice over IP (VOIP), cloud computing and virtualization.

The deal will strengthen Omega’s team of technology professionals and bolster its portfolio of “Smart” solutions, according to the company.

Omega provides support services to a range of companies, but primarily those in highly regulated industries including banking, financial services, government, and healthcare. Omega has been pursuing a growth strategy this year, having acquired with ACE IT Solutions in April.

With this most recent acquisition, Omega now employs more than 130 people across the United States. In addition to its Reading headquarters, Omega has offices in greater Philadelphia, Elmwood Park, New Jersey and New York City.

Omega Systems Acquires PICS ITech: Executive Insight

Bill Kiritsis, CEO, Omega Systems, commented:

“At the end of the day, we are only as strong as our team, and with the addition of PICS, our team is stronger than ever. We’re excited to bring our brand of personalized service and best-in-class technology to PICS customers and are thrilled to welcome PICS’ skilled technicians and IT strategists to the Omega family.”

Terry Rossi, co-founder and CEO, PICS ITech, said: