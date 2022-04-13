Financial Services M&A: Omega Systems Merges With ACE IT Solutions

Managed services provider Omega Systems, a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners, has merged with ACE IT Solutions.

About Omega

Founded in 2002, Omega is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company will leverage the combination to extend its portfolio of smart solutions, including private and public cloud hosting, managed cybersecurity, managed support, NOC and escalation services, 24×7 service desk support, disaster recovery, and more.

The company primarily works with companies that face high compliance and regulatory demands in the banking, manufacturing, healthcare, professional/legal services, education, and local government industries. The deal will also strengthen Omega’s presence in the financial services market, the company aid.

About ACE IT Solutions

Founded in 2009, ACE IT Solutions provides technology and IT services to various industries including financial services and alternative investments, manufacturing, automotive, real estate, insurance, and more.

The company is headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey and has approximately 50 employees, according to LinkedIn.

Omega Systems Merges With ACE IT Solutions: Leadership Insight

Bill Kiritsis, CEO, Omega Systems, commented:

“ACE IT is widely respected in the financial services industry, and collectively with Omega’s expertise supporting highly regulated companies, we’re poised to demonstrate significant value to organizations contending with rigorous compliance demands and in need of sophisticated and innovative managed technology solutions.”

Warren Finkel, managing partner, ACE IT Solutions added: