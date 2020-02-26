Office Equipment Mergers & Acquisitions: Printer Dealer Buyout List

List of mergers & acquisitions involving office equipment dealers, managed print services, copier resellers & other business buyouts.

Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners and copier resellers remain busy buying one another. Here’s a continually updated merger and acquisition (M&A) list tracking office equipment companies and channel partners.

20. February 2020: Managed services company and independent office equipment dealer, ImageNet Consulting, acquires PC LAN Techs, a Florida-based MSP.

19. December 2019: Marco acquired Image Systems for Business Inc., a copier/printer provider. Zygoquest, a leading M&A advisor, assisted Image Systems on the deal.

18. November 2019: UBEO Business Services, a printer, copier, and document management solutions company, made its eighth acquisition in the last 18 months.

17. September 2019: Gordon Flesch Company (GFC) acquired Advanced Systems Inc. (ASI). Both companies are among the United States’ largest Canon & Lexmark office equipment dealers.

16. September 2019: WiZix Technology Group acquired Kyocera printer partner Edwards Office Systems, and seeks more office equipment business acquisitions.

15. August 2019: Flex Technology Group (FTG), backed by private equity firm Oval Partners, acquired CBE Office Solutions, an office equipment technology provider.

14. July 2019: UBEO Business Services, a printer, copier & document management solutions company, acquired AmPan Business Systems — a provider of multifunction office equipment.

13. July 2019: Magnum Print Solutions, a toner cartridge re-manufacturer and wholesale, acquired Laser Image Plus Imaging Products. Zygoquest advised on the deal.

12. July 2019: Private equity firm Primary Capital Partners acquired ASL Group, an MSP focused on managed print services & unified communications in the United Kingdom.

11. May 2019: Marco, a technology service provider, acquired Accent Business Solutions, a copier/printer company in Wisconsin. Zygoquest Group advised Accent on the deal.

10. December 2018: The Office Center and 360 Office Solutions merged. The combined company, offering office equipment and supplies, has about 130 employees.

9. September 2018. Two Kentucky office supply companies with some Canon managed print services expertise merged. Kerr Office Group and Office Environment Company combined businesses.

8. August 2018: HP acquired European office equipment dealer (OED) Apogee for roughly US$500 million. SMB & midmarket push into managed print services accelerates. Will deal raise questions about potential channel conflicts?

7. June 2018: Centric Business Systems acquired Webster Integrated Technologies (WIT) — combining a managed print services (MPS) provider with an office equipment dealer.

6. April 2018: Private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners acquired UBEO Business Services, a managed IT services provider that supports printer & copier office equipment from Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Ricoh and Xerox.

5. September 2017: Zygoquest, an M&A advisor in the office equipment market, played a key role in yet another deal. Sharp acquired Arista Business Imaging Solutions.

4. March 2017: Global Imaging Systems (GIS), a Xerox Company, acquired Laser Resources. It’s the latest in a growing list of printer & office equipment dealer buyouts.

3. December 2016: QRX Technology Group acquired Kerr Norton, combining two Canadian IT service providers focused on office equipment & managed print services (MPS).

2. November 2016: Loffler Companies acquired Copier Business Solutions, essentially uniting two office equipment resellers that also have IT and MSP expertise.\

1. December 2015: Business Complete Solutions (BCS), StarPoint Advantage combine to pursue Southern California cloud, managed services & office equipment markets.