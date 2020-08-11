Office Depot Touts ‘Powered By CompuCom’ SMB Technology Services

Office Depot touts “powered by CompuCom” technology services for SMB customers. Lineup spans hardware & Device as a Service (DaaS), service desk & more.

Office Depot is touting “powered by CompuCom” technology services for small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The long-expected move currently includes seven offerings — which span hardware, software and as-a-service components.

The lineup, designed for businesses with 50 to 1,500 users, includes:

IT Solutions for SMBs: Such as Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10, Data Protection, cybersecurity and more. The offerings are coupled with CompuCom’s support desk services such as incident resolution, software optimization and 9-5 Toll Free Call Support alongside 24/7 Remote Chat. Service Desk in a Box: Around the clock remote IT support that includes hardware and software service request management, incident management, knowledge management, self-service and reporting. One Time Installation: The design, installation and testing of new technology solutions including hardware, software and network connectivity deployments. IT Asset Disposition: Scalable, secure and eco-conscious disposal of obsolete or unwanted IT equipment. Device-as-a-Service: Hardware products coupled with support and end-to-end lifecycle management services for a monthly fee. On-site Support: Dispatch-based support for Hardware Break Fix, Software Break Fix, IMACD and Smart Hands Support. Professional Services: Value-based IT assessments for remote work including security, networks, desktop and third-party collaboration & productivity applications and tools.

Powered By CompuCom: Background

Office Depot and CompuCom, both owned by ODP Corp., are undergoing business evolutions. While retail veteran Office Depot continues to strengthen and evolve its digital presence and office solutions business, CompuCom has been evolving toward more profitable IT services engagements and exiting some less-profitable efforts.

CompuCom President Mick Slattery described the business evolution in this June 2020 video interview with ChannelE2E:

In early August 2020, CompuCom unveiled more business progress. Indeed, operating profits grew even as the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic challenges pressured CompuCom’s revenues.

In theory, the new ‘powered by CompuCom’ initiative will raise CompuCom’s profile across the Office Depot customer base — which includes thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs. Small business owners can submit their contact information here for an Office Depot representative to contact them to learn more about powered by CompuCom.

Powered by CompuCom: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the announcement, Stephen Mohan, executive vice president of business solutions division for Office Depot, said:

“The pandemic is causing small business owners to identify new solutions for their IT operations so that they can keep business going. We created powered by CompuCom to give our customers the freedom to choose the services and technology that best fit their business needs.”

Added Slattery:

“The Future of Work is here, and we intend to be at the forefront of helping SMBs focus their resources on managing their business and not their IT. We are committed to providing them with the technologies and services they need to scale their IT operations and redefine their digital platforms.”

Office Depot and CompuCom: Business History, Evolution

Office Depot acquired CompuCom in 2017 for $1 billion — or a lofty 10 times EBITDA. At the time, ChannelE2E warned that the struggling retail giant likely overpaid for the IT services provider.

The acquisition initially struggled to meet performance goals. In response, Office Depot shook up CompuCom’s executive team and services portfolio in June 2019.

Fast forward to early 2020, and CompuCom’s business was showing signs of a turnaround ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.