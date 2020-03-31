Office 365 Dark Web Monitoring: Kaseya’s Spanning Cloud Apps Jumps In

Spanning Cloud Apps, a Kaseya company, unveils Dark Web Monitoring service; it allows Microsoft Office 365 admins to track compromised or stolen employee data.

Spanning Cloud Apps, a Kaseya company that specializes in backup and disaster recovery (BDR) for SaaS applications, has released a Dark Web Monitoring service for Microsoft Office 365 administrators.

Spanning Dark Web Monitoring provides dark web intelligence and search capabilities to help Office 365 admins identify, analyze and track compromised or stolen employee data, according to the company. The solution’s features include:

Breach Notifications for Office 365 Domains: Alerts Office 365 admins when employee emails and passwords have been compromised.

Corrupted Data Identification and Restoration: Allows Office 365 admins to leverage Office 365's audit reporting and Spanning search capabilities to determine if malicious activity has taken place and restore any corrupted data.

Insights into Compromised Credentials: Enables Office 365 admins to view compromised credentials for current and inactive users.

Spanning Dark Web Monitoring is pre-configured and requires no integration, development or training, the company asserts. It also is activated in the Office 365 tenant and designed specifically for front-end protection of Office 365 business email accounts.

Parent Kaseya is a well-known provider of IT management and business automation software. The company’s core customer base spans managed IT service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT professionals. A sister Kaseya business, ID Agent, specializes in dark web monitoring.

Dark Web Monitoring: Recent Developments

Along with Spanning, several cybersecurity companies recently have unveiled dark web monitoring offerings, including:

Vology: The MSSP added Dark Web Monitoring Services to its Cybersecurity Solutions suite.

The MSSP added Dark Web Monitoring Services to its Cybersecurity Solutions suite. Eze Castle Integration: The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSP launched a Dark Web Monitoring service to protect organizations against stolen user credentials and target account takeover.

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSP launched a Dark Web Monitoring service to protect organizations against stolen user credentials and target account takeover. Secure Now!: The cybersecurity solutions provider incorporated dark web monitoring capabilities into its breach prevention platform for MSPs.

Dark web monitoring services allow organizations to receive notifications if employee information is discovered on the dark we and lower the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches. As such, the demand for dark web monitoring services could increase in the years to come.