Observability M&A: Dell to Acquire Moogsoft

Dell Technologies announced it will acquire Moogsoft, an AI-driven provider of intelligent monitoring solutions that support DevOps and ITOps. Dell was hush-hush about any further details, including financial terms of the deal.

The Round Rock, Texas giant did say the acquisition would enhance its AI for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities, and was consistent with its longstanding strategy of embedding AI functionality within its product portfolio. It also said the Moogsoft acquisition was a critical component of its “multicloud by design” strategy.

Moogsoft is an AI-driven observability software provider that provides intelligent monitoring solutions for smart DevOps. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide , including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including AWS, Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3. Additional details will be available at that time.

Cloud to Ground and Ground to Cloud

At its Dell Technologies World conference back in May, CEO and chairman Michael Dell discussed the company’s focus on multi-cloud management and efficiency in his opening keynote, as Jessica Davis reported for ChannelE2E. He explained that the focus on multi-cloud management and efficiency was critical at a time when many organizations were expressing concerns about a potential recession, ongoing inflation, and an ongoing talent shortage.

“There’s no one answer for every workload, but there’s a right answer to optimize every workload for performance and cost,” Dell told attendees at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. “Imagine a future where all of the clouds and edge hold together and look like one system. To make this happen, it will take an ecosystem, and our ecosystem keeps getting stronger and bigger.”

Dell announced several products in its “ground to cloud” and “cloud to ground” strategy. It also announced several partnerships with other vendors, including Microsoft, Nvidia, RedHat, VMware, and Databricks.

Dell’s cloud to ground and ground to cloud strategies are designed to help organizations looking to optimize their cloud spending. How can they deploy workloads more efficiently? How can they move workloads easily between the cloud, on-premises, the edge, and using containers? How can this complex process be simple?

Well, leveraging observability to more quickly analyze telemetry data from all those clouds and the apps that run on them, identify problems and fix them faster—a la Moogsoft—is one way. AI, of course, is another.

What’s in Store for Moogsoft?

Announcements from Dell Technologies World focused heavily on the company’s APEX business, a growing mix of hardware as a service, SaaS and cloud services that we reported last year had hit the $1 billion milestone in annual recurring revenues. Dell also made a few announcements around AI, too, because after all, AI workloads are very compute intensive. You need better and more hardware to run them.

Stay tuned to find out what Dell has in store with Moogsoft as more details become available.