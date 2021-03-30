Private Equity Firm Acquires Data Center Solutions Provider Thomastech

Private equity firm Oak Lane Partners has acquired Thomastech, a data center hardware provider that partners closely with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Hitachi Enterprise. The data center maintenance provider also supports IBM, EMC and Dell Technologies hardware. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Oak Lane Partners considers Thomastech to be a “platform” investment, which may suggest the private equity firm plans additional tuck-in acquisitions.

Oak Lane Partners Buys Thomastech: Data Center Hardware Focus

Thomastech provides enterprise and datacenter hardware solutions, storage array management services, multi-vendor third-party maintenance support, and global parts distribution capabilities across 68 countries. The company supports more than 1,000 enterprise clients, hardware OEMs, channel partners as well as mid-sized businesses.

Additional Thomastech services include:

Multi-vendor Maintenance

Asset Management

Contract Management

Data Center Relocations

Maintenance Integration

On-site Spares

Thomastech has 21 employees listed on LinkedIn, though ChannelE2E does not know the company’s actual headcount.

Oak Lane Partners Buys Thomastech: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Thomastech CEO Trent Thomas said:

“We have built our reputation, culture, and business over the past 14 years relentlessly attending to the evolving needs of our clients in a dynamically ever changing industry. This investment from Oak Lane not only reassures our dedication to our clients but also provides us capital and guidance to grow inorganically and organically and continue to innovate new solutions and expand existing services.”

Added Michael Horne, senior operating partner of Oak Lane Partners:

“Upon reviewing many players in this industry, we selected Thomastech as our platform investment because of its scalable hardware sourcing capabilities, highest service delivery ratings, and extensive multi-vendor OEM platform expertise. With the thomastech team, we are confident of growing this platform both far and wide.”

Oak Lane Partners has experience in the data center maintenance and managed IT services market. The private equity firm previously acquired IT maintenance provider Maintech in 2017.