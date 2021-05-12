PE-Backed NWN Corporation Acquires Carousel Industries

Private equity-backed cloud communications service provider (CCSP) NWN Corporation has acquired Carousel Industries, an Exeter, Rhode Island-based MSP, for an undisclosed amount.

The New Entity

The combination of NWN and Carousel will create a company with an estimated $1 billion of revenue in 2021, the company said. With the acquisition of Carousel, NWN is doubling down on its solutions for cloud communications, engagement, networking, devices, security and infrastructure built for the work-from-anywhere environment, according to the company.

Founded in 1992, Carousel has more than 5,000 customers in the United States and employs more than 1,000 people across the country. The company’s expertise includes unified communications and collaboration, secure infrastructure, data centers, networking and cloud solutions.

NWN’s Growth Plans

NWN is backed by New State Capital Partners, which has experience investing in the business services, industrials, consumer, and healthcare industries.

NWN will continue to pursue an “aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategy,” according to David Blechman, founder and senior principal of New State.

NWN Acquires Carousel: “Unparalleled Reach”

Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN, commented on the deal:

“Our intent is to build a national powerhouse brand that will transform expectations for today’s work-from-anywhere environment. Business communications are essential to productivity and collaboration. There is a tremendous need for service providers to help deliver better employee and customer experiences across commercial and public sector markets. The combined entity will give us unparalleled reach and resources to meet customer demand.”

Jeff Gardner, founder and CEO of Carousel Industries, added:

“This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for Carousel employees, customers, and partners alike. We share an innate passion for propelling our customers’ journey to the cloud – driving adoption with speed and scale, providing ROI, and enriching their transformation journey. As much as 70% of our customer base is demanding integrated cloud services now, and this partnership will advance our ability to meet and exceed their needs from day one.”

