Nutanix has announced the launch of its Elevate Service Provider Program, which extends the benefits of its existing Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally, according to a statement released by the company.

The program will enable Nutanix’s service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to deliver hybrid and multi-cloud services in response to increasing worldwide customer demand, according to the statement. IDC forecasts the managed cloud services market will grow to $101.1B by 2024.

Nutanix Launches Worldwide Elevate Service Provider Program

The Elevate service provider program adds two partnership levels to the existing Nutanix Elevate program: Authorized Service Provider and Professional Service Provider. Authorized Service Providers will include partners new to Nutanix or partners serving the SMB market. Professional Service Provider partners are those serving enterprise organizations, according to the statement.

Partners can access training, not-for-resale (NFR) and Nutanix XLAB software licenses and enablement support, and Professional Service Provider partners will be able to take advantage of expanded support from Nutanix including marketing materials, potential market development funds, sales tools, goal-based financial incentives and rebates and personalized insights in Nutanix’s Partner Portal, according to the statement.

Other advantages of the program include simplified pricing options, easy onboarding of new services including private, hybrid and multi-cloud, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), database-as-a-service (DBaaS) and more, according to the statement. Additionally, Nutanix software licenses can be used by service providers at their customer site, in the service provider’s environment, or on Nutanix Clusters running in public cloud environments, including AWS and AWS GovCloud. Support for Microsoft Azure is under development, according to the statement.

Nutanix also said that service providers will have access to one-click deployment, upgrades and scaling of IT services, self-healing capabilities, troubleshooting and more. Additionally, service providers can take advantage of auto-metering, enabling them to provide granular billing to their customers, according to the statement.

Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program Starter Pack

The Nutanix Elevate Service Provider program is available now to providers worldwide. An available Service Provider Starter Pack promotional offer for new partners joining the Elevate Service Provider Program includes training, certification and Nutanix software and also is available immediately, according to the statement.

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organization’s growth, optimization initiatives, and digital transformation needs,” said Christian Alvarez, SVP worldwide channels at Nutanix. “Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings and helping them maximize profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.”