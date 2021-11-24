Nutanix Seeks Expanded Global Systems Integrator Engagements

Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sees more opportunities for Nutanix to do more work with global system integrators that have HCI & cloud expertise.

Nutanix, the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technology company, continues to round out its partnerships with major software and cloud companies. But the partnership efforts don’t end there.

Indeed, Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami wants the company to build even deeper relationships with global systems integrators (GSIs), he revealed on the company’s quarterly earnings

Existing and growing Nutanix software, cloud and hardware alliances include Red Hat, Citrix Systems, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, HPE and Lenovo, among others.

Nutanix and Global Systems Integrators

In addition to growing those relationships, Nutanix has “more opportunities for us to do more work with our global system integrators,” said Ramaswami. “We continue to use them, especially in larger accounts, where I think we can get a lot more leverage through the GSIs. And again, I think the rest of it really is on expanding these partnerships in multiple vectors. We’ve done that this year with many of our partnerships.”

Among the additional relationships to watch: Expanded engagements with Lenovo and HPE, along with a Microsoft Azure relationship, he mentioned.

Moreover, Nutanix in mid-2021 announced the Elevate Service Provider Program, which extended the benefits of its existing Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally.

Nutanix: Remember the Inflection Point?

The continued partner push arrives more than one year after Nutanix in August 2020 received private equity funding and announced a CEO transition.