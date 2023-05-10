Nutanix Launches Cloud Management Solution for Partners

Nutanix's cloud monitoring and management console gives partners visibility across public cloud, on-premises, hosted or edge infrastructure

Hybrid multicloud computing company Nutanix announced a new monitoring console for its partners.

Nutanix Central provides a single console for visibility, monitoring, and management across public cloud, on-premises, hosted or edge infrastructure, the company said in a prepared statement. The goal of the platform is to extend the universal cloud operating model of the Nutanix Cloud Platform to break down silos and simplify consistently managing apps and data anywhere, the company said.

Managing Multiple Environments

This comes at a time when many organizations struggle to manage the complexity inherent in multiple environments on-premises, public cloud, and the edge, which leads to management silos, higher costs, and security risks, and more issues, according to the Enterprise Cloud Index.

Nutanix’s Central solution is looking to solve that, according to the company.

For example, an organization with hosted datacenters in multiple locations, as well as different public cloud vendors across geographies will

be able to enable a centralized governance and security program.

Similarly, retailers with a large number of stores would greatly benefit from having one control plane to manage edge locations, the company said.

Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management, Nutanix, commented:

“The reality for most enterprise customers today is that they’re managing a vast number of applications across multiple environments. This is leading to significant management challenges that are only going to increase as hybrid multicloud deployments grow. With Nutanix Central, we will extend our hybrid multicloud platform to deliver a truly universal cloud operating model to include consistent management across public clouds, on-premises, hosted, and edge environments.”

In addition to Nutanix Central, the company today also announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to support higher-performant and more secure applications and data – all of which will be managed through Nutanix Central.

Nutanix Acquisition Talks

As recently as December 2022, there were reports that HPE was interested in acquiring Nutanix. Indeed, acquisition rumors have circled the San Jose, California-based company frequently in recent years.

Nutanix, like many of its channel partners, was forced to pivot to subscription-based software for hybrid-cloud use cases as it faced steep competition from public cloud service providers

Key Nutanix shareholders include Bain Capital, which invested $750 million in Nutanix in 2020. Also, activist hedge fund Legion Partners Asset Management has a less than 1% stake in the company, The Wall Street Journal noted in October 2022.