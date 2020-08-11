Nutanix Clusters on AWS Simplify Hybrid Cloud Deployments, Management

Nutanix Clusters on AWS are now available. The technology essentially delivers Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software to bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, according to a prepared statement.

Nutanix HCI software allows IT professionals to manage compute, storage and network technologies from a single dashboard. That HCI technology from Nutanix can now extend from on-premises data centers to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Those capabilities allow Nutanix partners to build and manage hybrid clouds for their end-customers.

Key Nutanix Clusters on AWS features, according to a company statement, include:

legacy app and data mobility without the need to rearchitect applications;

single-interface management and orchestration of both public and private clouds;

built-in AWS integration; and

cost optimization and the ability to choose whether to reuse existing, on-premise hardware or select AWS credits when building out a hybrid environment.

Nutanix Business Evolution

The AWS-based services reinforce Nutanix’s business evolution. The company has spent more than a year pushing hard toward subscription services — both on-premises and across public clouds.

Admittedly, the Nutanix evolution involved a business stumble in early 2019. Fast forward to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended April 30, and Nutanix showed substantial progress on the subscription front. Indeed, the company reached 84 percent of billings from subscriptions. Also, subscription revenue rose 55 percent year-over-year to $261 million, representing 82 percent of total revenue in Q3 2020.

Nutanix is expected to provide additional subscription updates when it announces Q4 earnings on September 1, 2020

Nutanix Clusters on AWS: Executive Commentary

In the meantime, Nutanix and AWS executives are celebrating the new HCI services on Amazon.

In a prepared statement, Doug Yeum, head of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, said:

“We are excited to support an extension of a customer’s private cloud environment into AWS with the launch of Clusters on AWS. This provides customers the flexibility to get the most out of both their AWS and Nutanix environments. Customers now have an opportunity to take advantage of Nutanix Clusters on AWS to deploy adjacent to their cloud-native applications in AWS and fast track their digital transformation.”

Added Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix:

“On behalf of our customers, we have always worked to make IT so simple that it’s invisible. As the industry evolved, our focus has expanded beyond the datacenter to help our customers manage the complexity of multiple clouds, whether private or public. Nutanix Clusters on AWS is the realization of this vision. This enables complete flexibility by allowing businesses to write code once and use it anywhere, taking advantage of scale, location, integration, and pricing of multiple options – this is the true vision of hybrid cloud.”

Nutanix Clusters for AWS is currently available for customers in over 20 worldwide AWS Regions.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.