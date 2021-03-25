MSP Acquisition: NuMSP Buys Realize Information Technology

NuMSP's addition of Realize allows it to enter the Tulsa, Oklahoma market as it seeks to build a nationwide IT services provider.

NuMSP has made its third acquisition of the year, buying Realize Information Technology, a full-service MSP that provides IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 197 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

NuMSP, which offers IT and cybersecurity solutions, has made 16 acquisitions since its founding in 2018. The addition of Realize allows it to enter the Tulsa, Oklahoma market as it seeks to build a nationwide IT services provider.

Realize Information Technology was founded in 2004 as a project management company. In 2008, the company pivoted to managed services, according to its website. The company did not disclose how many employees Realize has, but confirmed with ChannelE2E that all employees will stay on board, including founder Jeff Woods.

Realize will be rebranded “Powered by NuMSP” with the Realize Information Technology name to be phased out after six months, the company said.

NuMSP Acquires Realize Information Technology: Executive Perspective

Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP, commented on the deal:

“It’s great to add Realize Information Technology to NuMSP’s ever-expanding national company. Jeff Woods and his team have built a market-leading MSP in the greater Tulsa area. We are excited to work with them to expand that market while providing leading technical solutions for the SMB market in Oklahoma.”

Jeff Woods, founder and CEO of Realize Information Technology, added:

“Since 2004, the team at Realize Information Technology and myself have provided IT solutions for businesses in Tulsa. NuMSP’s dedication to the SMB market made this a perfect opportunity for my customers, my employees, and me personally. By being a part of one of the nation’s largest MSPs provides, we are now well-poised to continue offering the leading IT services and solutions for business customers in this market and across the country.”

NuMSP’s M&A History

Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, NuMSP does not shy away from its M&A strategy. In the past, the company would prominently display options for MSPs interested in selling their business.

