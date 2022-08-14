NTT May Sell Nihilent IT Services Business Unit, Seeks $315M Valuation: Report

NTT may sell its 70% stake in global consulting and IT services firm Nihilent at a valuation of more than $300 million, Bloomberg reported.

Still, NTT could decide to keep the assets if a buyer and the associated ask price are not found, Bloomberg indicated.

NTT Asset Sales, Mergers and Acquisitions

The potential asset sale comes as NTT reorganizes its overall business while acquiring and shedding key assets. Among the biggest moves:

About Nihilent: IT Consulting Business Focus

Nihilent, founded in 2020, has 1,677 employees listed on LinkedIn. The IT consulting company is based in Pune, India with offices in Australia, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, United States and Sweden.

Nihilent’s key areas of expertise include Advanced Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Services, IoT, and Machine Learning. The company offers IT consulting and support services to such vertical markets as banking, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and healthcare.

Nihilent’s key partners include:

Data, application and automation software companies such as Informatica, ServiceNow, Snowflake, UiPath.

Hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google Cloud Platform.

Nihilent has its own M&A experience. The company acquired branding expert Hypercollective in 2020 and ICRA Techno Analytics in 2016.