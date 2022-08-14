NTT May Sell Nihilent IT Services Business Unit, Seeks $315M Valuation: Report
NTT may sell its 70% stake in global consulting and IT services firm Nihilent at a valuation of more than $300 million, Bloomberg reported.
Still, NTT could decide to keep the assets if a buyer and the associated ask price are not found, Bloomberg indicated.
NTT Asset Sales, Mergers and Acquisitions
The potential asset sale comes as NTT reorganizes its overall business while acquiring and shedding key assets. Among the biggest moves:
- NTT Data and NTT plan to merge to form a global IT services giant with $27 billion in annual revenues.
- NTT Security sold the WhiteHat Security business to Synopsys for $330 million in April 2022.
- Various NTT businesses have been acquiring assets that target cloud, supply chain, application, IT service management (ITSM) and cybersecurity market opportunities.
About Nihilent: IT Consulting Business Focus
Nihilent, founded in 2020, has 1,677 employees listed on LinkedIn. The IT consulting company is based in Pune, India with offices in Australia, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, United States and Sweden.
Nihilent’s key areas of expertise include Advanced Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Services, IoT, and Machine Learning. The company offers IT consulting and support services to such vertical markets as banking, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and healthcare.
Nihilent’s key partners include:
- Data, application and automation software companies such as Informatica, ServiceNow, Snowflake, UiPath.
- Hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google Cloud Platform.
Nihilent has its own M&A experience. The company acquired branding expert Hypercollective in 2020 and ICRA Techno Analytics in 2016.
