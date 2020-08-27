NTT Data Services Acquires ServiceNow Partner Acorio

Global systems integrator NTT Data Services is acquiring ServiceNow partner Acorio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Acorio serves Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, high tech, and retail. The company works in traditional IT service management, implementation, and integration, as well as various ServiceNow product lines including employee and customer workflows, HR service delivery, customer service management (CSM), GRC, custom applications and more.

NTT Data, which is also a ServiceNow Elite Partner, says the addition of Acorio brings invaluable experience within the fast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem. The company says it will enhance the scale and scope of its ServiceNow strategy, architecture, application development, implementation and operations.

The acquisition also expands NTT Data’s talent and recruiting pipeline to help it grow and upskill its employee base, the company said.

Acorio itself acquired managed consulting firm BusinessForward in June 2019.

NTT Data Acquires Acorio: Executive Insight

Eric Clark, chief digital officer, NTT DATA Services, commented on the deal:

“Especially now, our clients are looking to accelerate their digital transformations. Acorio is a proven leader in implementing ServiceNow and its ecosystem to automate workflows in order to unite and empower all other enterprise technology. We believe Acorio is the most experienced and innovative partner to deliver the platform expertise and transformation needed to support modern enterprises’ rapid adoption of ServiceNow. The company’s vertical portfolio and client base complements and aligns perfectly with ours.”

Acorio CEO, Ellen Daley, added:

“Driving transformative digital outcomes is the opportunity of our generation. For our clients, this acquisition means we can offer truly global scale and increased innovation, while remaining relentlessly focused on ServiceNow. Our clients will also benefit from access to NTT DATA’s global R&D, applications, infrastructure and investments in digital transformation and innovation. I’m thrilled at the new opportunities that will be available to both our clients and employees. The thoughtful, client-first cultures of our companies are well aligned and NTT DATA’s commitment to digital transformation makes them the exact right fit for the Acorio team.”

NTT Data: Acquisition Experience

Over the last two years, NTT Data has acquired three other companies, snapping up Canadian IT services and consulting firm Sierra Systems Group Inc in November 2018; Cognosante Consulting LLC in April 2019; and AWS partner Flux7 in December 2019.

NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corporation and part of NTT, a $107 billion company.