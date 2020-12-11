NTT Data Services Acquires Snowflake and Databricks Partner Hashmap

NTT Data Services is acquiring Snowflake and Databricks partner Hashmap to expand the company’s data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close within 30 days, were not disclosed.

Hashmap of Atlanta, Georgia, was founded in 2012 and serves customers in such vertical markets as financial services, healthcare, technology, and energy. Hashmap has experienced “significant growth” under the leadership of Preetpal Singh, Prasad Mulaokar and Kelly Kohlleffel, NTT Data said — though the buyer didn’t disclose Hashmap’s actual revenue or growth figures.

Additional Hashmap partners include Fivetran, Matillion, dbt, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Qlik, Confluent, Talendm Tableau, Looker, Starburst, HashiCorp, Alation and Kepware.

NTT Data Acquires HashMap: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Hashmap deal, NTT Data’s Chief Digital Officer Eric Clark said:

“Data and analytics services are rapidly evolving as clients migrate to modern platforms and move quickly to make the most of their data in the cloud. Being at the forefront of this is a top priority for NTT DATA and we’ll continue to invest in this space to help our clients stay ahead. That’s why we’re excited to add Hashmap to our family and bring an unparalleled level of expertise to help our clients understand and stay ahead of emerging trends and build a sustained competitive advantage.”

NTT DATA has been active on the M&A front. Additional deals include buying Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud partner Flux7 and ServiceNow Elite Partner Acorio.=