NTT Data Acquires SAP Partner My Supply Chain Group (MSCG)

NTT DATA acquires SAP partner and IT consulting company My Supply Chain Group. MSCG will tuck into itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions.

NTT DATA has acquired SAP partner and IT consulting company My Supply Chain Group of Birmingham, Alabama. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

My Supply Chain Group (MSCG) will tuck into itelligence NTT DATA Business Solutions, an SAP-focused service company that has roughly 500 SAP HANA clients and more than 300 SAP S/4HANA clients, according to NTT Data’s website. MSCG and NTT Data Business Solutions had a partnership in place ahead of the M&A deal.

NTT Data Acquires MSCG: SAP Partner Expertise Explained

MSCG specializes in supply chain process re-engineering and application implementation services utilizing SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Integrated Business Planning/Advanced Planning and Optimization, and Transportation Management. MSCG has 27 clients, according to the seller’s website.

Key MSCG customers include 3M, Aviall (a Boeing company), Bristol Myers Squibb, Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and candy maker Russell Stover, among others. the seller’s website says.

MSCG also partners with Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young. In some ways, those MSCG partners potentially compete with NTT Data’s SAP consulting business.

NTT Data Acquires MSCG: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Norbert Rotter, CEO itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, said:

“With the acquisition of MSCG, we are expanding in a highly strategic market segment in the USA, one of our most important markets. The USA supply chain market is at a turning point, as SME companies in particular are beginning to digitally transform and optimize their supply chains. In this context, MSCG represents an ideal partner for us.”

Added Steve Niesman, itelligence Americas President and Region Head:

“Many analysts state five years of digital transformation have taken place in the last several months. No area of business has been more affected by this trend than companies’ supply chains. Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome MSCG into the itelligence/NTT DATA family to help our collective customers stay relevant and thrive as the pace of supply chain planning and execution continues to accelerate.”

Noted Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services.

“We are delighted to expand our SAP Supply Chain capabilities in the USA market through the acquisition of MSCG. We consider logistics and supply chain as a strong growth market. In addition, NTT DATA has outstanding expertise in Digital, Vertical and Cloud solutions. The combination of MSCG and our One NTT DATA SAP team offers enormous competitive benefits to customers, particularly those in our commercial and manufacturing verticals, and fits perfectly into our global and local strategies.”

Concluded Omar Zuberi and Neil Patel from MSCG:

“The strategic investment from NTT DATA and itelligence gives MSCG the partnership we need to expand our best-in-class supply chain services not only in NA and LATAM, but also throughout the NTT global footprint. The two companies are excited to take advantage of the synergies between MSCG’s entrepreneurial spirit and the NTT global brand. We are consequently convinced that we will enjoy strong growth working together in our newly formed partnership.”

