NTT DATA Acquires Digital Transformation Company Vectorform

NTT DATA has acquired Detroit, Michigan-based Vectorform, a digital transformation and innovation company, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1999, Vectorform is a proprietary platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and improve customer experience (CX). The Vectorform deal will complement NTT DATA’s 2021 acquisition of Nexient, according to the company, strengthening its digital application development and modernization capabilities.

Vectorform’s 80 team members will join NTT DATA’s consulting and digital transformation business, the company said.

NTT DATA Acquires Vectorform: Leadership Insight

Wayne Busch, group president of NTT DATA Services’ consulting and digital transformation services, commented:

“Vectorform’s multidisciplinary expertise brings a collaborative, thought-provoking and inspiring fusion of engineering and design that reimagines the end user experience. As part of the NTT DATA family, this approach will be accelerated by ongoing R&D investments and global scale.”

Jason Vazzano, CEO and co-founder, Vectorform, said:

“As we’ve evaluated growth opportunities to expand our value to clients, NTT DATA clearly has the collaborative mindset that embraces and nurtures our unique value.”

Kurt Steckling, CEO and co-founder, Vectorform, added:

“We’ll continue to be a strategic tip of the spear capability to help clients develop more intimate and valuable relationships with their customers. Our integration with NTT DATA allows us to scale our impact and delivery.”

Eric Clark, chief digital and strategy officer, NTT DATA Services, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Vectorform to NTT DATA. They are part of our multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of our digital transformation in the market. With our legacy of client-centricity and acquisitions of great companies like Acorio, Nexient and Hashmap, we have the mindset and full suite of capabilities to deliver the outcomes our clients vitally need.”

NTT DATA: Earlier Acquisitions

NTT DATA has been busy acquiring IT services and consulting companies that address cybersecurity, AWS cloud, SAP, ServiceNow and Snowflake business opportunities. Here’s a list of recent NTT acquisitions.