NTT Data Acquires Snowflake Big Data Partner Aspirent

IT services provider NTT Data has acquired Aspirent, a data analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 896 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

NTT Data, founded in 1988, is based in Tokyo, Japan. The company has 59,909 employees listed on LinkedIn. NTT Data’s areas of expertise include advisory services, application development and management, enterprise application services, business intelligence and analytics, infrastructure services, outsourcing services, SAP solutions, Oracle solutions, cloud solutions, system integration, digital transformation and IT services.

Aspirent, founded in 2012, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 210 employees listed on LinkedIn. Aspirent’s areas of expertise include analytics, information management, cloud software development and migration and management consulting and strategy.

The acquisition of Aspirent will add over 230 data advisors and technologists to NTT Data’s digital transformation services team and bolster its data engineering capabilities with partners such as Azure, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake, the companies said.

Aspirent and its clients will benefit from NTT Data’s digital transformation capabilities including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment. NTT Data recently launched six innovation centers around the globe including an Innovation Studio co-located in Plano, Texas, according to NTT.

Wayne Busch, group president, consulting and digital transformation, NTT Data Services, said:

“As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s analytics and advisory capabilities. Aspirent continues our targeted focus on becoming a trusted advisor for our clients following our acquisitions of Hashmap and Chainalytics.”

Andrew Wells, CEO, Aspirent, added:

“As a purpose-built analytics consulting firm focused on solving complex data-driven business challenges, we have spent a decade helping our clients run towards change. The opportunity to join NTT DATA will strengthen our ability to deliver the end-to-end global solutions our clients require and bring exciting new opportunities to our colleagues and communities.”

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as the legal counsel to NTT DATA, and Canaccord Genuity Petsky Prunier LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aspirent and Summit Park, the majority shareholder of Aspirent, in connection with this transaction.

NTT Business Evolution: Buying and Selling Assets

Meanwhile, NTT Data’s parent continues to refine its overall revenue mix and business focus worldwide. In addition to acquiring various assets, the company may be seeking to sell some assets while also merging the massive NTT Data and NTT IT services organizations.