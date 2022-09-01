NTT Data Acquires SAP Cloud Consulting Partner Natuvion Group

NTT Group continues to realign its various IT consulting and IT services and businesses worldwide. The updates involve multiple acquisitions and asset sales.

The two latest developments:

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, an SAP-focused consulting company, has acquired Natuvion Group — a peer SAP partner that offers data migration, transformation and integration services. Core Natuvion capabilities include data quality enhancement, data retirement and data protection.

NTT Docomo, also owned by NTT, sold its global payments business to Bango.

SAP Consulting Firms M&A: Business Backgrounds

Natuvion Group, founded in 2014, has over 250 employees at nine locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, the USA and Australia. The seller’s headquarters is in Walldorf, Germany.

Natuvion Group is part of SAP’s S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement working group — which jointly defines standards, procedures and processes for SAP S/4HANA migrations.

Meanwhile, NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and enhances SAP solutions for customers. The business unit also provides managed services to monitor, maintain and optimize SAP applications for customers.

NTT and Natuvion Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Natuvion deal, Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA Corp., Tokyo, said:

“By acquiring a majority stake in Natuvion we are deepening the successful collaboration between the two companies and further strengthening our leading market position in the area of cloud migration globally. The two companies have already been collaborating as partners for several years. The Natuvion Group and NTT DATA Business Solutions have been bundling the knowledge and know-how required to implement challenging SAP S/4HANA transformation projects since 2020. Clients around the world are continuing to invest in SAP technologies such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud solutions. The type of migration involved requires a great deal of experience. Our new colleagues’ exclusive relevant transformation know-how and the Natuvion Group’s corporate culture are a very good fit for us. We will market Natuvion’s automation solutions worldwide and make them available within the NTT/NTT DATA group.”

Added Patric Dahse, co-founder and co-CEO of the Natuvion Group:

“Not only has our collaboration to date been very successful, all those involved have also enjoyed it greatly. It is therefore only logical for us to pursue a joint growth strategy.”

Concluded Holger Strotmann, co-founder and co-CEO of the Natuvion Group:

“European core markets, including Germany, have a large SAP S/4HANA cloud market. Our Natuvion Transformation Study 2022 confirms what most people know already. There is already a shortage of consultants with the relevant know-how to manage the large number of migrations to SAP S/4HANA. With NTT DATA Business Solutions, we are now in a great position to be able to fulfill the strong market demand for migrations to SAP S/4HANA and new digital platforms very effectively. By working hand in hand with one of the internationally most successful IT brands, we will be able to bring to bear our competences to optimum effect and to offer our employees a wider range of career options in an international environment. We are greatly looking forward to it.”

NTT Sells Global Payments Business

Elsewhere, NTT Docomo sold its global payments business to Bango. The Docomo Digital business provides payment services to app stores and digital merchants worldwide, the seller said.

The deal, valued at roughly $4 million, is expected to boost Bango’s annual revenue by $5 million in fiscal year 2022 and $16 million in fiscal year 2023.

In a prepared statement, Bango CEO Paul Larbey said:

“Acquiring DOCOMO Digital strengthens our position as a world leader in data-driven commerce. The decision by NTT DOCOMO to transfer its global payments business to Bango is a major endorsement of our technology in the fast-growing digital economy. Through the Bango Platform, telcos can leverage the universal appeal of the world’s biggest online brands and digital merchants can immediately reach new customers. Both will benefit from data-driven insights, giving consumers greater access to goods and digital services.”

NTT: Additional IT Services Mergers, Acquisitions and Asset Sales

