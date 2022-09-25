NTT Data Acquires Salesforce MuleSoft Technology Consultancy

NTT Data is acquiring Apisero, a technology consulting firm focused on Salesforce MuleSoft clientele. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 840 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Apisero, founded in 2016, is based in Chandler, Arizona. Early Apisero investors included Salesforce Ventures, which has backed the IT consulting company since 2020. Apisero employs roughly 1,500 certified MuleSoft consultants and 500 Salesforce consultants. Those employees will tuck into NTT DATA’s digital transformation services team.

Apisero’s MuleSoft expertise spans API and application design — along with implementation, management and support. The company helps customers to unlock siloed data, merge disparate data, and merge fragmented business applications, NTT indicated.

NTT Data Acquires Apisero: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Wayne Busch, group president, consulting and digital transformation, NTT DATA Services, said:

“Apisero’s leading expertise with MuleSoft, along with its wider Salesforce (CRM) ecosystem capabilities, helps us expand modern data and cloud integration expertise as we enable impactful digital transformation for our clients. We continue to scale our digital transformation business. With other recent investments including Nexient, Vectorform, Postlight and now Apisero, we can offer our clients full end-to-end capabilities to help them achieve their business goals.”

Added Vijay Rao, CEO of Apisero:

“Since inception, Apisero has been deeply rooted in its commitment to the success of our clients, independent software vendors, partners, and employees. Combining this commitment with NTT DATA’s global platform provides an incredible opportunity to drive enhanced capability and digital transformation to a broader portfolio of enterprise clients. We are excited to join NTT DATA and look forward to this new phase of our growth journey.”

Concluded Brent Hayward, CEO of MuleSoft:

“In today’s digital economy, our customers expect seamless digitalization at scale for their businesses across the globe. Aligning Apisero’s niched expertise with NTT DATA’s global footprint will deliver increased product adoption and client success for MuleSoft and the broader Salesforce ecosystem.”

NTT Business Evolution: Buying and Selling Assets

Meanwhile, NTT Data’s parent continues to refine its overall revenue mix and business focus worldwide. In addition to acquiring various assets, the company may be seeking to sell some assets while also merging the massive NTT Data and NTT IT services organizations.