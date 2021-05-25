NTT DATA Acquires Cloud-Native Company Nexient

NTT DATA has acquired Nexient, a Silicon Valley-based cloud-native software company, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 283 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Nexient will serve as a scalable anchor for NTT DATA’s application development and modernization practice, expanding its differentiating transformation, modernization and cloud app development experience, according to the company.

In 2009, Nexient was launched as a domestic alternative to offshore software development, according to its website. NTT DATA will add Nexient’s US-based delivery capabilities to its own global delivery system, which it says will make the company more agile in its largest market. Nexient has delivery centers in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio.

NTT DATA Acquires Nexient: Growing The Business

Eric Clark, chief digital & strategy officer, NTT DATA Services, commented:

“Application Development and Modernization is a critical and fast-growing piece of the digital transformation value chain. With Nexient’s agile, product-minded development disciplines, we’re better equipped to help our clients quickly take advantage of digital innovations. NTT DATA is investing to grow our business and our digital expertise through hiring, training and R&D, as well as targeted acquisitions of best-in-class, digital companies. Nexient is the next step in this strategy and a great addition to our team.”

Mark Orttung, Nexient CEO, added:

“Nexient’s product-minded agile development approach has earned our clients’ trust to solve their complex business problems. Building on our commitment to operate within our core values, leadership competencies, and team-based approach, we are excited to join NTT DATA and expand the scope and value of the services we deliver to our clients.”

White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel to NTT DATA. Stubbs, Alderton & Markiles, LLP acted as legal counsel to Nexient and RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Nexient.

NTT DATA M&A

NTT DATA has been active on the M&A front. Recent deals have included SAP partner and IT consulting company My Supply Chain Group, Snowflake and Databricks partner Hashmap, AWS cloud partner Flux7, and ServiceNow Elite Partner Acorio.