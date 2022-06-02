NTT Data Acquires Digital Strategy Consulting Firm Postlight

NTT DATA is acquiring Postlight, a digital strategy, design, and software engineering company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 524 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

The Postlight deal aligns with earlier NTT Data acquisitions such as Nexient and Vectorform — which focused on digital application development, modernization and customer experience capabilities.

Postlight, founded in 2015, is based in New York. The company has 131 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key clientele includes Time Inc, VICE Media, Goldman Sachs, and Insight Catastrophe Group, according to Postlight’s LinkedIn page.

NTT Data Buys Postlight: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Eric Clark, chief digital and strategy officer, NTT DATA Services, said:

“As part of our continued multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of digital transformation in the market, we are excited to announce our intent to acquire Postlight. NTT DATA is one of the world’s only full-stack companies with an unparalleled global presence and we continue to focus on bringing the best and brightest capabilities and talent to our clients.”

Added Gina Trapani, CEO of Postlight:

“Postlight’s mission to create great digital experiences that drive positive change matches NTT DATA’s vision as a trusted global innovator. We are delighted to join a top-tier technology powerhouse and together with NTT DATA, deliver beautiful, enterprise-scale digital solutions to our clients.”

Noted Chris LoSacco, president of Postlight:

“Joining NTT DATA expands Postlight’s capabilities and capacity to provide premium, end-to-end services that accelerate our clients’ most important digital initiatives. With NTT DATA, Postlight is truly equipped to be a full-service partner to our clients and lead their digital transformation efforts all the way through from strategy and design to implementation and support.”

Concluded Wayne Busch, group president, consulting and digital transformation, NTT DATA Services:

“This acquisition is part of a deliberate plan to build differentiated digital engineering and design capabilities that help our clients rapidly deliver digital products into the marketplace. Postlight’s focus on delivering the highest quality design strategy and advancing our creative design capabilities to clients across verticals including banking, finance, media and consumer, built to scale is second to none.”

Bigger NTT Data M&A Deal Loops

Meanwhile, NTT Data is preparing for an even larger M&A deal with sister company NTT. Indeed, the combined NTT Data-NTT IT services business is expected to have roughly 180,000 employees. Their pre-merger sales for fiscal year 2021 were a combined US$26.9 billion.