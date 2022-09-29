NTT Data Acquires Digital Design Engineering Firm, Software Developer Umvel

NTT Data continues to rapidly buy IT consulting and IT services business for worldwide expansion.

NTT DATA is acquiring digital design, software development and product engineering firm Umvel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 850 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Umvel, based in Mexico City, was founded around 2014 — though ChannelE2E does not know the exact date of incorporation. The company has roughly 140 employees who focus on software development and digital design services.

The Umvel deal aligns with earlier NTT Data acquisitions such as Nexient, Vectorform and Postlight, the buyer noted.

NTT Data Buys Umvel: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Wayne Busch, group president, consulting and digital transformation, NTT DATA Services, said:

“We are committed to bringing the best and brightest talent to our clients. Our intent to acquire Umvel supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market. Growing our Mexico-based team expands our ability to deliver digital engineering services to our clients in Mexico and enhances our digital product motions from ideation through launch across all of North America.”

Added Umvel CEO Jaime Reixach Arias:

“Joining the NTT DATA family of companies is a recognition of the excellence in digital product development we have strived for since our inception. We are very excited to join NTT DATA and work together to continue creating a best-in-class work culture that the most ambitious digital talent aspires to be part of.”

Concluded Umvel Chief Strategy Officer Frank van de Ven:

“Our talented team of digital design experts deliver end-to-end capabilities to help our clients excel in the digital economy. By joining forces with a global brand, we can help make a bigger impact for our clients and an equally exciting opportunity for our team.”

NTT Business Evolution: Buying and Selling Assets

Meanwhile, NTT Data’s parent continues to refine its overall revenue mix and business focus worldwide. In addition to acquiring various assets, the company may be seeking to sell some assets while also merging the massive NTT Data and NTT IT services organizations.