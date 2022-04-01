NTT DATA Acquires SAP Partner Business Services & Technologies

NTT DATA Business Solutions has acquired Bulgaria-based Business Services & Technologies, an MSP with SAP expertise, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2012, Business Services & Technologies has already been an external partner of NTT DATA Business Solutions for several years. With the new location in Bulgaria, NTT DATA Business Solutions will have six global managed service centers and operate in 31 countries across the globe.

Headquartered in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Business Services & Technologies provides digital transformation services through SAP.

NTT DATA ACquires Business Services & Technologies: Executive Insight

Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA business solutions AG, commented:

“The European markets require Europe-based shoring centers and delivery on site. With this acquisition, we are expanding our shoring offerings in the European Union.”

Lars Janitz, executive vice president and head of global managed services, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, said:

“We welcome Business Services & Technologies as the latest member of the growing NTT DATA family. The acquisition will further increase scalability and flexibility in our global shoring approach in consulting and managed services and underline our claim of ‘global capabilities – local proximity’. We are very pleased that our excellent cooperation over the past few years is now culminating in the acquisition process.”

Dragomir Marinov, CEO, Business Services & Technologies, added:

“NTT DATA Business Solutions has always been a trustworthy and high performing partner for Business Services & Technologies. The acquisition ensures the future of our organization and paves the way for economic growth – in Bulgaria as well as in other European countries and international markets. The management and our 150 employees are already benefiting from the access to a broader network and from many new opportunities for their professional development. This fits perfectly with our strategy for growing, combining the international strength of NTT Data Business Solutions with our local presence.”

NTT DATA: Earlier Acquisitions

NTT DATA has been busy acquiring IT services and consulting companies that address cybersecurity, AWS cloud, SAP, ServiceNow and Snowflake business opportunities.

Most recently, the company acquired Detroit, Michigan-based digital transformation company Vectorform. You can check out a full list of recent NTT acquisitions here.