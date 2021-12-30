NTT Data Acquires Supply Chain Consulting And Analytics Firm Chainalytics

NTT DATA Services has acquired supply chain consulting and analytics firm Chainalytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 798 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Chainalytics, backed by 200 employees, has expertise includes supply chain design; integrated demand and supply planning; transportation management; packaging optimization; supply chain operations; and managed analytics services, the seller said. Ironically, supply chain security — a high-demand service — was not mentioned in the M&A announcement.

The Chainalytics team will tuck into the NTT DATA consulting business, providing business and digital transformation services to clients around the globe, the buyer said.

NTT Data Services Acquires Chainalytics: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Dan Albright, divisional president & global head of consulting, NTT DATA Services, said:

“Nearly every industry has been impacted by supply chain disruption, magnifying the need to accelerate improvement opportunities in supply chain planning and execution. Supply chain is a critical source of competitive advantage for our clients across industries. Together with Chainalytics, we will support clients’ digital transformations, improve their resilience and help advance their sustainability and net zero initiatives.”

Added Mike Kilgore, CEO of Chainalytics:

“By combining our capabilities, we will advance our purpose of being the leading partner for supporting data-driven supply chain transformation. We’re excited to join the NTT DATA family where we share strongly aligned cultures and passion for innovation, which are the sources of our differentiation and value to our clients, while accessing a larger platform for growth.”

Chainalytics primed itself for a potential exit by selling off its FMIC business to DAT Solutions in 2020.

NTT Data: Earlier Acquisitions

