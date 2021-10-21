MSP Acquisition: Ntivia Buys NetLogicDC

The acquisition of NetLogicDC expands Ntiva’s footprint in the Washington, DC metro area and increases the company's client base.

Private equity-backed MSP Ntiva Inc. has acquired Bethesda, Maryland-based NetLogicDC for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 659 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquisition expands Ntiva’s footprint in the Washington, DC metro area and the broader mid-Atlantic region. It also increases the company’s client base to over 1,500 organizations across the United States, according to the company.

NetLogicDC was founded in 2005 and has 25 employees at the time of the deal, according to the company’s website. The firm specializes in the hospitality sector, among other generalized businesses.

The two companies have a longstanding relationship, often assisting each other over the last decade. This fact helped ensure a cultural alignment in the wake of the acquisition, the companies said.

Ntiva Acquires NetLogicDC: Accelerating The Growth Of Team Members

Steven Freidkin, CEO, Ntiva, commented:

“We are excited to welcome the NetLogicDC team to the Ntiva family. Their leadership team along with the entire employee base are an excellent fit with the existing Ntiva culture, aligning with our CORE values (Care, Ownership, Response and Excellence) and further strengthening our deep bench of technical talent.”

Patrick Gulbrandson, CEO, NetLogicDC, added:

“NetLogicDC has always taken a people-centric approach to our IT services and support. While technology can transform a company, it’s only as successful as the humans behind the devices. Every organization is unique, so we’ve always taken care to offer bespoke solutions for every client. Our partnership with Ntiva has offered us the opportunity to help accelerate the growth of our team members, thus offering additional expertise to our clients.”

Ntiva Acquisition History, Private Equity Backing

Ntiva has extensive M&A experience across the managed IT services market. Recent deals include the acquisition of Navakai of Colorado Springs, Colorado; buying Netlink Systems of New York; Apple technology service provider Forget Computers of Chicago and Equilibrium IT Solutions, also of Chicago. See all Ntiva acquisitions listed here.

Private equity firm Southfield Capital has backed Ntiva since 2016. The private equity firm targets companies with $4 million to $12 million in EBITDA, and “partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies,” according to Southfield Capital.