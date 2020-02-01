MSP Acquired: Ntiva Buys Equilibrium IT Solutions

Private equity-backed MSP Ntiva has completed its seventh acquisition, buying Equilibrium IT Solutions, a managed IT services provider from Chicago, Illinois.. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Ntiva – an IT services company offering managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions – the deal also represents its third purchase in the Chicagoland area. In July 2019, the company acquired full-service IT and consulting firm HigherGround, also from Chicago.

Ntiva is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital.

Equilibrium was founded in 2004 and provides managed IT services and a range of IT professional services to businesses across the United States. Its expertise includes highly specialized infrastructure requirements, security, cloud solutions, disaster recovery, business planning, strategic advisory and merger & acquisition IT consulting, according to the company.

Ntiva says that Equilibrium’s “experienced team” will strengthen its own mid-market and enterprise-focused practices. Ntiva’s client base now expands to more than 1,250 organizations across the U.S., the company said.

Equilibrium Acquisition: Executive Reactions

Explaining the deal, Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva, commented:

“With experience in assessing complex IT environments, designing technology solutions, project planning, budgeting, implementing, documenting and supporting infrastructure, this addition will further strengthen our ability to help Ntiva’s current and future clients in the mid-market to achieve their technology goals.”

Equilibrium owner and president Glen Hampton added:

“Together with Ntiva, we can now offer an affordable and compelling suite of enhanced services for businesses who see partnering with a national technology consultant as strategic to their growth in a competitive global marketplace.”

Hampton will remain with the company and now leads its enterprise-focused practice, the firm said.