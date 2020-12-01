Ntiva Acquires Apple MSP Partner Forget Computers

Ntiva Inc., an MSP backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital, has acquired Apple Technology Service Provider Forget Computers of Chicago. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Forget Computers President Ben Greiner shifts to director of Apple Technology at Ntiva. The Forget Computers staff tucks into Ntiva as part of the buyer’s Apple Enterprise Management focus. Ntiva now has more than 300 employees who support more than 1,400 customer organizations across the United States.

A growing number of MSPs offer some form of Apple support for Macintosh, iPad and iPhone devices running macOS and iOS. Also, most major RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platforms now offer at least some Apple-centric monitoring capabilities. Plus, upstarts like Addigy focus purely on Apple-centric device management tools.

Still, Ntiva believes the Forget Computers’s expertise — including Apple-certified technicians, tools and workflows — differentiates the company from rival MSPs. In my own experience, I’ve written about Forget Computers since around 2009 — and have frequently noted the company’s strong, differentiated reputation as an Apple-centric MSP.

Ntiva Acquires Forget Computers: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Ntiva CEO Steven Freidkin said:

“Expanding our service capabilities to enhance our support of Apple products in a seamless and secure manner with a dedicated team of professionals and intellectual property is a game changer for our clients and industry. We are thrilled to welcome the Apple-certified team from Forget Computers who bring 20+ years of Apple experience to the table, along with custom software tools that offer advanced support. This means that in addition to superior support for pure Apple environments, our clients will also have access to skilled technicians who are experienced in more traditional mixed platforms. This allows us to be in the unique position to partner with our clients and deliver a consistent and secure experience across Windows and Apple platforms.”

Added Ben Greiner, founder and president of Forget Computers:

“Since 1998 we’ve been solely focused on supporting businesses who use Apple technology, providing the services, security and education they need to get the most out of their investment. Joining forces with Ntiva provides us with expanded resources and access to a bigger geographic footprint, allowing our combined team to unlock new revenue channels and opportunities while elevating the technological and strategic expertise available to our joint clients. I look forward to expanding on the vision I had from the beginning when I first founded Forget Computers.”

