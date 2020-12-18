Ntiva Acquires White Glove MSP Netlink Systems

Ntiva's Netlink acquisition increases the firm's client base to over 1,500 organizations located across the U.S.

Ntiva Inc., an MSP backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital, has acquired white-glove MSP Netlink Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 524 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. Find a full list of M&A deals here.

Founded in 1994, Netlink Systems provides white glove technology support to its clients. The company’s headquarters in Queens, New York will help increase Ntiva’s geographical footprint in Manhattan and the surrounding metropolitan area, building on Ntivia’s existing presence in Long Island, the company said.

The company’s co-founder Gary Stein and the Netlink team will join Ntiva, according to Ntiva CEO Steven Freidkin.

Ntiva Acquires Netlink: Continued White Glove Service

Freidkin commented on the deal:

“Netlink has a stellar reputation for delivering outstanding service to their clients. The strong technical team, led by Gary along with Chris Rizos, vice president of technical services, is a perfect reflection of the commitment and investment Ntiva has put forth in the New York metro market. We are excited by what we can do together to grow in this market. The white glove service will continue and be complemented by best of breed solutions for enhanced security, cloud infrastructure, Apple technology, and application development.”

Gary Stein, founder and CEO of Netlink, added:

“Our partnership with Ntiva offers us not only the opportunity to expand to a wider client base, but also deliver an expanded line-up of 24x7x365 services, including enhancements to our security offerings, to existing clients and prospects. We look forward to working with a like-minded team who share the same critical core values, including a passion for delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences.”

Ntiva’s Growth Path

This acquisition increases Ntiva’s client base to over 1,500 organizations located across the U.S. It’s the company’s second deal this month, after Ntiva acquired Apple technology service provider Forget Computers of Chicago.

Beyond that, Ntiva has extensive M&A experience. Previous deals include: