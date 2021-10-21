NST Acquires IT Solutions Provider Ash Creek Enterprises

NST's acquisition of Ash Creek will augment both their team and their client base as they further expand their service offerings.

New York-based Network Solutions & Technology (NST) has acquired Connecticut-based MSP Ash Creek Enterprises, according to a statement released by the companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NST Acquires Ash Creek Enterprises

Founded in 2001 as a Long Island and New York City technology solution provider, Network Solutions & Technology is a privately held, privately owned company that provides technology services for small-to-midsize businesses across the U.S. NST has expertise in cloud technologies, security services and regulatory compliance and the company serves clients in healthcare, financial, manufacturing and legal and professional services industries, according to the statement.

The acquisition of Ash Creek will give NST a physical presence in Connecticut and the greater New England area in addition to their other four offices in Long Island, New York, New Jersey and Tennessee, according to the statement. Together, the companies have 120+ employees and serve 300+ clients.

NST and Ash Creek: Aligned in Customer Experience and Culture

NST’s CEO Will Collins stated:

“We are extremely excited to bring Ash Creek into the NST family. Mark has built an exceptional company. We realized early in the process that we were aligned in customer experience and company culture: Two of the biggest factors for success in the MSP space. While Mark shared that he has explored merger and acquisition opportunities over the last few years, there hasn’t been a good fit until discussions started with NST.”

Mark Calzone, Ash Creek president, added: