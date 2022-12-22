NowVertical Acquires A10Group For Further LATAM Expansion

NowVertical acquired A10Group, including Group Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities, to further LATAM growth.

NowVertical Group (NOW), which provides vertical intelligence software and solutions, has acquired A10Group–a collection of companies that includes Group Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities – for US$5.5 million.

NowVertical Group, founded in 2020, is based in Toronto, Ontario. The company has 390 employees listed on LinkedIn. NowVertical’s areas of expertise include big data and vertical intelligence (VI) software and services.

A10, founded in 2004, has operations in Brazil, Chile and Mexico. The company has over 175 employees. A10’s areas of expertise include analytics, BI, consulting, business intelligence, predictive analysis and cognitive analysis.

The acquisition will help expand NOW’s presence through Latin America, the company said. This is Now’s 12th acquisition. Past deals included:

Allegient Defense, a government cloud computing consultancy, in April 2022.

Exonar of the UK in March 2022 for data security software expertise across structured and unstructured data sets.

CoreBI of Latin America in February 2022 for data engineering, big data, data governance, business intelligence and data science expertise.

NOW Acquires A10: Leadership Insight

Daren Trousdell, chairman and CEO, NOW, commented:

“The acquisition announced today represents a significant expansion into the LATAM market with new operations in Brazil, Chile and Mexico. We had already established a significant presence in the region with our CoreBI acquisition earlier this year. Today, with our 12th acquisition, we are adding one of the region’s premier big data solution providers with a highly seasoned team of more than 175 individuals. We see an exceptional future and accelerated growth ahead for NOW in one of the world’s most exciting big data and analytics markets.”

Cristóbal Urenda, co-founder and board member, A10 Group, said:

“We’re excited to join forces with NOW to accelerate our growth across the LATAM Big Data and Analytics market. By joining forces with NOW, we’ll be able to deliver that same experience on an increased scale with access to new regions and clients. With their world-class capabilities, established LATAM footprint and talent, and complementary client roster, NOW is our ideal partner.”

NOW’s Future Growth

NOW also announced a new partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC) to support the company’s international growth and expansion efforts. The support comes in the form of a non-dilutive secured USD$7 million credit facility agreement.