PE-Backed Novatech Acquires ACT Business Machines

Novatech, backed by private equity firm Trivest Partners, has acquired ACT Business Machines for an undisclosed amount.

Novatech, founded in 1998, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 637 employees listed on LinkedIn. Novatech’s areas of expertise include Managed IT Services, Managed Print Services, Managed Cloud Services, Managed Security Services, CyberSecurity, Print Security, Document Workflow, Collaboration Services, Remote Worker Solutions, Remote Student/Teacher Solutions, Data Center, Hybrid Cloud, Copiers & Printers, Production Color Systems, and Wide Format Printers.

ACT Business Machines, founded in 1962, is based in Chatanooga, Tennessee. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. ACT’s areas of expertise include Consulting, Network Architecture, Computer Hardware, Network Peripherals, Telephone Systems, Managed IT, Print Production, and Hosted VOIP.

ACT Business Machines will take on the Novatech name and branding over the coming weeks, providing a unified go-to-market approach and leveraging the synergies of both organizations, the company said.

Novatech Acquires ACT: Leadership Insight

Dan Cooper, CEO, Novatech, commented:

“The team at ACT Business Machines is truly second to none, and I’m thrilled to have them join our Novatech family. This merger brings together two great companies, creating a true technology powerhouse and managed service provider for the local Chattanooga marketplace.”

Tommy Penney, sales and service director, ACT Business Machines, said:

“This merger brings so many benefits to the local business community. Novatech’s Managed Office portfolio of solutions is incredibly robust, and their service and support teams are next level. Combining our forces will bring great value to our mutual customer base and the expanded business community here in Chattanooga.”

Novatech: Extensive Acquisition Experience

Novatech was originally known as NovaCopy and was previously based in Memphis, Tennessee.

The company has extensive M&A experience in the office equipment dealer, copier and managed print services market. Earlier acquisitions include: