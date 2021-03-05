Node4 Receives New Private Equity Backing, Acquires Starcom Technologies

Derby, UK-based hybrid cloud, data center and communications MSP Node4, backed by a new private equity majority investor, has acquired Starcom Technologies – the MSP division of K3 Business Technologies Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

These represent deals number 159 and 160 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Node4’s new principal investor is Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in media, communications, education, software and services industries. Thanks to Providence’s backing, Node4’s former backers, Bowmark Capital and LDC, have realized their investments, the company announced.

Arma Partners advised Node4 on the deal with Providence.

Node4’s Growth Trajectory

Node4 has made a handful of acquisitions in recent years in a move to strengthen its technical capabilities and access to new vertical markets, the most recent of which was Starcom.

The deal has improved Node4’s ability to deliver cloud managed services in the United Kingdom and expanded its operational presence in Scotland, the northwest and southeast of England, the company said.

In 2019, the company acquired Secura in a move to improve its ability to provide hosting services to the software-as-a-service (SaaS) market.

Node4 Acquires Starcom: Executive Commentary

Andrew Gilbert, founder and CEO of Node4, commented:

“We are excited to be working with Providence as Node4 continues to build momentum and swiftly moves on to the next stage of its ambitious growth journey. We will continue down our well-proven path of organic growth, building on Node4’s best-in-class systems and supplementing this with exciting strategic acquisitions. I am grateful for Bowmark’s help and support over the last five years, which has been instrumental in supporting Node4’s expansion and accelerating the company’s growth.”

Andrew Tisdale, senior managing director at Providence, said:

“Node4 has an outstanding management team and its core focus on exceptional service has continued to deliver impressive organic growth. Recent acquisitions and an ambitious growth plan add to Node4’s appeal as an investment opportunity. Michael Vervisch, Managing Director at Providence, added: “We are excited to support Andrew and his team in the next stage of the company’s journey and believe that Providence will provide the catalyst the company needs to scale in line with management’s ambitious vision.”

Stephen Delaney, partner at Bowmark, said: