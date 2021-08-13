NinjaRMM, Red Canary Investor Plans Next Growth Fund

MSP software & MDR cybersecurity investor Summit Partners, which owns stakes in NinjaRMM & Red Canary, plans new $7 billion growth fund, report says.

Summit Partners — which owns stakes in NinjaRMM and Red Canary — plans to raise $7 billion for a new North America-focused fund known as Equity XI strategy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new fund could be good news for MSP software, IT automation and cybersecurity companies, ChannelE2E believes. Indeed, Summit Partners generally commits $75 million to $300 million of equity per growth investment, The Journal says.

Summit Partners is a well-known private equity investor across the MSP, MSSP and MDR (managed detection and response) markets. Key moves have included:

Private Equity in the MSP Software & Services Platform Market

Meanwhile, the overall MSP software/technology platform market is now largely owned by private equity companies. Example investors and ownership stakes include: