NinjaRMM 4.6: Five Remote Monitoring Software Enhancements for MSPs

NinjaRMM 4.6 release features new scripting, API and automation capabilities for MSPs & IT departments. Next up: Linux support. NinjaRMM shares details.

NinjaRMM, backed by recent funding, continues to enhance its RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs and IT departments.

Details about a new RMM release, NinjaRMM 4.6, surfaced June 10 on the software company’s website. New capabilities and features include:

Enhanced scripting for MSPs to simplify automated alerts, ticketing and more. API 2.0 for deeper integrations with third-party software — including some nifty enhancements for PSA (professional services automation) integrations. (Ask NinjaRMM for the specific details). Enhanced remote access security to ensure end users can more closely permit or deny remote control sessions. More localization including support for Spanish language users. Odds and Ends: Other enhancements involve user interface refinements to further speed productivity.

NinjaRMM also vowed to maintain a “rapid release” cadence, and hinted that Linux support is also coming soon. Kodie Dower disclosed the enhancements and forthcoming Linux support in a company blog.

Why Linux?: The forthcoming Linux capabilities reinforces a key point: NinjaRMM has expanded beyond small business MSPs to engage midmarket and enterprise customers — including service providers and corporate IT departments, which frequently run Linux workloads on-premises or in the cloud.

The Linux support could be particularly important amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic recession. During recessions, some midmarket and enterprise IT departments have been known to outsource more IT services to MSPs. The Linux support could make NinjaRMM’s MSP base even more attractive partners for outsourced IT services, ChannelE2E believes.

NinjaRMM Growth, Expansion

NinjaRMM, led by CEO Sal Sferlazza, has grown rapidly in recent years. As of March 2020, the software company:

Supported more than 4,000 MSPs and customers, up from 3,000 in mid-2019 and 2,000 in September 2018.

Had 160 employees, up from 40 in 2018.

Raised $30 million in growth equity from Summit Partners, bringing total funding to $36 million.

To be clear: NinjaRMM was not acquired. The March 2020 funding allows the company to scale R&D and other efforts, and also ensures Sferlazza retains control of the software firm’s business destiny.

RMM Software Industry Competition

NinjaRMM 4.6 arrives at a key time. Multiple RMM software providers are preparing to announce product roadmaps and new capabilities for their MSP partners.

Recent and imminent moves include:

Amid all that competition, NinjaRMM’s own installed base continues to rapidly expand…