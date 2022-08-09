MSP M&A: Nexus IT and Intelitechs Merge Managed IT Services Provider Businesses

IT and consulting services provider Nexus IT has merged with fellow Utah-based IT services provider Intelitechs.

This is technology M&A deal number 719 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Nexus IT and Intelligechs Merger

Nexus IT, founded in 1998, is based in Park City, Utah. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nexus IT’s areas of expertise include IT support, managed service, surveillance, networking, hardware, software, IP cameras, VoIP phone service, cloud computing, computer support, network support, hosted exchange, email host, web host, virtual server, cloud backups, IT consulting and wireless.

Intelitechs, founded in 2011, is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has six employees listed on LinkedIn. Intelitechs’ areas of expertise include IT consulting, network administration, business continuity, disaster recovery, CTO, CIO, desktop administration, cabling, network design, tech support, outsourced IT, IT management, cloud computing, managed services, Office 365 and server migration.

The company says it will operate under the Nexus IT banner, with the merger adding “significant value” to its client services, capabilities and product offerings.

Current CEO and founder of Nexus IT, Earl Foote will remain in his role while co-founders of Intelitechs, Jake Hiller and Eric Sessions, will join Foote as key executives, the company said. All members of the Intelitechs team will transition onto the Nexus IT team and will be physically moving into the company’s newly expanded office space at Industry in downtown Salt Lake City, according to Nexus IT.

Nexus IT and Intelitechs Merger: Founders Insight

Earle Foote, CEO and founder, Nexus IT, commented:

“When I began the search for a strategic partner, the most important component of my decision revolved around finding a company that shared Nexus IT’s mission, vision and values that we’ve committed to for the past 24 years. We found exactly that in Intelitechs. As a result, we are so excited to continue building our culture of integrity that also prioritizes best-in-class client services.”

Jake Hiller, co-founder, Intelitechs, said:

“We’ve been peers of Nexus IT for many years and have always respected the incredible impact it has had on our industry and local business community. Given our own success in the market, we had no intention of shifting our business model, but once we sat down with Earl, we knew that this transition was a victory for everyone involved – the clients, the team, and the evolving IT services space.”

Eric Sessions, co-founder, Intelitechs, added: