Next 15 Acquires Digital Transformation Consultancy Engine Group

Growth consultancy Next Fifteen Communications Group (Next 15) of London has acquired digital transformation specialist Engine Group of London and Manchester, United Kingdom. The deal’s enterprise value was £77.5 million (roughly US$102 million).

Next 15 Acquires Engine Group: Key Services

Engine has roughly 600 team members and 300 customers, the buyer indicated. Engine’s business is comprised of three divisions:

Communications services for corporate strategy, and positioning in the financial, healthcare and consumer markets. Creative provides digital brand experiences, integrated online and offline advertising and influencer marketing. Transformation offers technology and digital transformation consulting that combines strategy, data and technology.

The M&A includes the following executive roles, the buyer said:

Emma Robertson and Alex Bigg will continue to lead Engine Transformation and MHP Mischief, respectively.

Phil Fearnley will become the new CEO for the combination of Engine Creative and ODD (the existing Next 15 creative agency focused on fashion, retail and lifestyle brands).

Next 15 Buys Engine Group: Executive Perspectives

