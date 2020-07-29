PE-Backed Nexon Acquires MSP GCOMM

Nexon Asia Pacific has acquired fellow Australian company GCOMM, a network connectivity, cloud and managed IT services firm headquartered in Queensland’s Gold Coast. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Interestingly, the Nexon-GCOMM deal comes almost exactly one year after Nexon itself was acquired by private equity firm EQT Partners.

For its part, GCOMM provides telephony, security, and cloud services solutions. All of GCOMM’s clients, invested infrastructure, and employees will join Nexon, the buyer said. The deal expands Nexon’s geographical footprint and allows it to expand its service offerings across Australia to new customers and wholesalers, the buyer added.

Nexon is looking to grow GCOMM’s wholesale partner program into a national presence. The company says it plans to bring its SD-WAN and voice-enabled Microsoft 365 offerings to wholesalers, providing new revenue streams.

Nexon Acquires GCOMM: Executive Commentary

Further explaining the deal, Barry Assaf, CEO, Nexon, said:

“GCOMM is an innovative business with high customer and employee tenure. This acquisition will strengthen our current capabilities and offering, from the network infrastructure and the automation they have built to their geographic footprint.”

Peter Thompson, founder and CEO at GCOMM added:

“We are excited to join forces with Nexon, a company that shares our commitment to customers and employees. Nexon brings strategic and operational depth to GCOMM and the opportunity to take customer engagement and possibilities to a new level.”

Nexon’s M&A Experience

Founded in 2000, Nexon’s expertise spans secure networks, unified communications, cloud services, managed security, business solutions, and digital workspace. Earlier this year Nexon acquired, XCentral, the Technology Services division of Kiandra IT, and Remagine, to build upon their growth and offer customers value-based outcomes across Security, Cloud, and Managed Services.

The company largely works with mid-market businesses, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. EQT Partners acquired Nexon in July 2019 for an undisclosed sum.