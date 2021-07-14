Nexon Acquires ServiceNow ITSM Partner CSA

Nexon Asia Pacific, backed by private equity firm EQT, has acquired Computer Systems Australia (CSA), a ServiceNow partner with deep IT service management (ITSM) expertise. JEGI CLARITY advised CSA’s shareholders on the company sale. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 418 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

About CSA, Nexon and EQT

CSA has over 130 employees focused on ServiceNow, cloud, digital, network and cybersecurity services. Nexon, an MSP and IT consulting firm, now grows to more than 400 employees while expanding its national footprint across Australia.

Indeed, Nexon has been in rapid acquisition mode. The MSP in 2020 acquired GCOMM, Kiandra IT, Remagine Solutions and XCentral.

Private equity firm EQT has been Nexon’s majority owner since 2019. At the time of that deal, Nexon’s six areas of expertise spanned Secure Networks, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Managed Security, Business Solutions and Digital Workspace, wrapped with Nexon managed IT services.

Nexon, CSA Executive Perspectives

Commenting on the CSA deal, Nexon CEO Barry Assaf said:

“The acquisition of CSA will accelerate our strategic growth objectives. Not only are we scaling up, but we are also extending our digital transformation capabilities for existing and new clients. With CSA having a footprint in Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane, the acquisition increases our size to over 400 staff.” “By acquiring CSA, we strengthen our proposition to clients across cloud, network and cyber. We will also be able to leverage CSA’s strong C-suite engagement and expertise in digital services, underpinned by their relationship with ServiceNow, to create new digital experiences for our clients.”

Added CSA CEO Brett Woods:

“We are very excited to join Nexon. Not only does it increase scale, it will also enable our clients to access new technologies and services we haven’t previously provided and open up more career opportunities for our fantastic team of employees. By coming together, we can accelerate technology adoption and innovative outcomes for our clients, so they become the digital organizations of the future,”

Woods now shifts to chief strategy and transformation officer at Nexon.