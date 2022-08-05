New Era Technology Acquires IT Consulting Firm Aptude

Global IT solutions provider and MSP gains nearshore and offshore professional services and agile application development expertise.

New Era Technology has acquired digital transformation company Aptude for an undisclosed amount.

New Era, founded in 2013, is based in New York, New York. The company has 890 employees listed on LinkedIn. New Era’s areas of expertise include collaboration and unified communications, data networking, digital transformation, SecureBlu security services, CloudBlu cloud services, physical security and life safety, managed services and professional services.

Aptude, founded in 2000, is based in Lisle, Illinois. The company has 277 employees listed on LinkedIn. Aptude’s areas of expertise include IT staffing, IT custom development, IT consulting, mobile application development, IT infrastructure, data and end-user security, Office 365, transportation, transportation applications and transportation support services.

Growing Nearshore and Offshore Potential

New Era counts more than 12,000 customers worldwide and has offices in the Americas, the United Kingdom, APAC and Europe. The company has a number of key partnerships, including Cisco, Avaya, Extreme Networks, Palo Alto, Polycom, HP, Juniper, Fortinet, EMC, Microsoft and more.

With Aptude’s development and support delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, India and Malaysia, New Era gains nearshore and offshore professional services as well as agile application development expertise.

Uday Mehta, principal architect and co-founder, Aptude, said:

“We are delighted to be joining forces with the world-class team at New Era. This combination creates significant opportunities for our organization and will enable us to offer additional services to our customers on a global basis, leveraging New Era’s footprint and technological capabilities. It was not only the strategic fit that led us to this selection, but also the people-centric, relationship based and customer focused culture that make the two companies a great fit.”

M&A Advisor: Excendio

Excendio served as Aptude’s exclusive financial advisor on this successful transaction.

Excendio is a middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas.

New Era co-founders Srinath Parepally and Guy DeRosa released a joint statement: