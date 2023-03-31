Networking M&A: PacketFabric and Unitas Global Merge

Enterprise network service providers PacketFabric and Unitas Global announced the completion of their merger.

Enterprise network service providers PacketFabric and Unitas Global announced the completion of their merger. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PacketFabric, founded in 2015, is based in Culver City, California. The company has 148 employees listed on LinkedIn. PackFabric’s areas of expertise include Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), private optical network, packet switching, end-to-end automation and connectivity.

PacketFabric and Unitas Global Merge

Unitas Global, founded in 2011, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 197 employees listed on LinkedIn. Unitas Global’s areas of expertise include Internet, IP Transport, WAN, Cloud Connect, Hyperscale Connect, SDN, SD-WAN, Network-as-a-Service, Cloud Access, US NOC, Network Monitoring, Local Access, Edge Access, Private Peering, Global WAN, Last Mile Access, Automated Network Design, Connectivity, and Data Center Interconnect.

Through this merger, PacketFabric extends its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider business and grows its customer base to more enterprises, global channels and technology partners.

The merger with Unitas Global was driven by Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC, who invested and acquired these assets, based on customer and market feedback, to create this industry-leading, NaaS platform.

About the Companies

In 2017, PacketFabric launched a partner program for its software-defined network.

In 2018, Unitas Global acquired Solinea Inc., an IT services provider that specializes in cloud adoption, application migration, container and DevOps services. In 2016, Los Angeles-based Unitas bought MSP AOS Cloud to bolster its engineer and optimization teams. That deal also expanded its client base and strengthened its channel presence and market reach throughout the U.S. Midwest.