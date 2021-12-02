MSP Acquisition: PE-Backed Network Doctor Buys SNC Squared

Backed by Mizzan Capital, New York-based MSP Network Doctor has acquired SNC Squared, an MSP from Joplin, Missouri.

New York-based MSP Network Doctor has acquired SNC Squared, an MSP from Joplin, Missouri. The deal was backed by private equity firm Mizzan Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Network Doctor is an all-in-one IT consulting, management and support specialist.

The acquisition of SNC Squared is part of Network Doctor’s growth-by-acquisition strategy, according to the company. The deal includes SNC Squared’s staff and provides access to a new geographic market as well as expertise in the compliance and medical sectors.

Network Doctor Acquires SNC Squared: Nationwide Expertise

Paul Hilbert, partner, Network Doctor, commented:

“We are thrilled that SNC Squared is joining us on our journey to build a large best-in- class MSP that keeps the individualized touch. This business is personal for both companies – We each value the great relationships we have with our customers and staff and keeping those relationships is part of our central vision for growth.”

David Birk, partner, Network Doctor, added:

“We’re elated to have found a like-minded partner that really understands the importance of the client relationship. Commoditization has no home here.”

