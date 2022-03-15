Microsoft Partner Netsurit Expands Digital Transformation Reach With Evoke Acquisition

The acquisition of Evoke is part of Netsurit’s U.S. market expansion strategy, which bolsters its digital transformation capabilities.

Managed service provider and Microsoft Partner Netsurit has acquired digital transformation company Evoke for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 259 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 2005 and based in New York City, Evoke provides business intelligence and business automation services to clients around the globe.

The acquisition is part of Netsurit’s U.S. market expansion strategy, which bolsters its digital transformation capabilities, the company said. Netsurit was founded in 1997 and has offices in New York City and South Africa. The company has 14 Gold Microsoft competencies, as well as four advanced specializations.

Netsurit Acquires Evoke: Leadership Insight

Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit, commented:

“We are very excited to have Andrew and his team join the Netsurit family. EVOKE has been building digital workplace solutions that solve significant business challenges for nearly two decades, and we’re looking forward to the knowledge and experience that their team will add to Netsurit.”

Andrew Cohen, CEO and managing partner, EVOKE, said:

“We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Netsurit family and working with leaders who share our same vision. We’re looking forward to providing a greater offering of world-class solutions to our customers and combining our decades of experience with Netsurit’s expert knowledge.”

Brian Cooper, group managing director, Netsurit, added: