NetSuite Now Live in Oracle Cloud Regions in Canada

NetSuite, a cloud-based business management software provider, has announced its integration into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure‘s (OCI) cloud regions in Toronto and Montreal, a move that holds significant implications for both NetSuite’s partner ecosystem and its Canadian clientele.

NetSuite Goes Live in Oracle Cloud Regions in Canada

The integration into Canadian cloud regions introduces a two-fold advantage, according to the company: New NetSuite customers in Canada will be able to experience seamless provisioning within the Toronto or Montreal cloud regions, ensuring efficient data transfers and optimal performance, while existing Canadian customers will undergo a migration process, retaining the complete functionality of NetSuite throughout.

A key benefit for partners lies in the alignment with Canadian data protection regulations, NetSuite said. The availability of NetSuite in local data centers mitigates cross-border data transfers, assisting partners in aiding their clients to comply with data protection laws, including the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

The dual-data center setup within Canada also enhances disaster recovery capabilities, NetSuite asserts, enabling partners to assist their clients in meeting data residency requirements mandated by local regulations.

NetSuite’s Canadian Expansion

Brian Chess, SVP Cloud Operations, Oracle NetSuite, commented:

“By making NetSuite available in the Oracle Cloud Montreal and Oracle Cloud Toronto Regions, we will be able to help Canada-based customers reduce cross-border data transfers, making it easier to comply with local laws, including the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). In addition, we can help customers ensure the security and privacy of sensitive data classified by the Canadian government as Protected B information.”

With the addition of these cloud regions, NetSuite is now running in 13 OCI cloud regions in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This enables NetSuite customers, regardless of size, to access the same benefits that used to only be available to the largest global organizations.